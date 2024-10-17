Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,672,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 2,455,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,727.0 days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KBSTF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Kobe Steel has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

About Kobe Steel

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.