Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Kojamo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj operates as a private residential real estate company in Finland. The company rents apartments and offers housing services under the Lumo brand name. It also offers broadband internet connection services. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

