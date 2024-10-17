Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares during the period. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 44.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 392,862 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 355,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 76.7% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 445,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

