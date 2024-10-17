Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $169,000 Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

