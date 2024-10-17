Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $258,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,142,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $118.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.70.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

