Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in September

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,605,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 27,672,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,260.0 days.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.
About Kuaishou Technology
