Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in September

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,605,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 27,672,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,260.0 days.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

About Kuaishou Technology

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.