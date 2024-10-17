Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 225.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741,800 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.59% of Laureate Education worth $41,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 423,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116,985 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

