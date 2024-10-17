Leelyn Smith LLC Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 891.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,238 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.6% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 825.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 84,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,452.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 901.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 417,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,823,000 after purchasing an additional 141,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $14,287,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,414,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,089,304.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $14,287,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,414,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,089,304.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,116,270 shares of company stock valued at $362,016,327 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

