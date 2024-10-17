Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $55,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

