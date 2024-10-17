Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.21 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 61.20 ($0.80). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 164,722,212 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 1.06 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.