Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.21 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 61.20 ($0.80). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 164,722,212 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 1.06 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
