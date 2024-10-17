Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,314 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $156.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.36 billion, a PE ratio of 229.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $157.14.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

