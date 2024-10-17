Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,679 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

