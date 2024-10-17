Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.