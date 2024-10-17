Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $160,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

