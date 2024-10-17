Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 106,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 40,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,527,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

