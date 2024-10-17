Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $226,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $227.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.06. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.21.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

