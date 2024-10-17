Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JCI opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

