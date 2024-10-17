Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CKPT. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 366.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,050 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

