Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.90 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 221.15 ($2.89). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.96), with a volume of 95,219 shares trading hands.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £121.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.90.

Majedie Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,580.65%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

