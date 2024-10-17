M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 196.50 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.62). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57), with a volume of 356,739 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Friday, July 5th.
M&C Saatchi Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Zaid Al-Qassab acquired 53,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £100,121.67 ($130,741.28). Insiders own 27.48% of the company’s stock.
About M&C Saatchi
M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
