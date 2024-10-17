M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 196.50 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.62). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57), with a volume of 356,739 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SAA

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £240.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,188.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.50.

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Zaid Al-Qassab acquired 53,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £100,121.67 ($130,741.28). Insiders own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About M&C Saatchi

(Get Free Report)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.