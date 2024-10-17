McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Evercore ISI

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.69.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $312.93 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $315.36. The company has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 504.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.