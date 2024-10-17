McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $350.00 at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.69.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $312.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.19. The company has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 2,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 29.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 21,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

