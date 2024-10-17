Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 687 ($8.97) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.14). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.97), with a volume of 16,158 shares.
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 687 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 687.
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates the Millennium Collection, Leng's Collection, M Collection, and Copthorne Collection hotels. The company operates 139 hotels with 40,323 rooms. It also offers hotel and resort management, and consultancy services; operates as a finance company and real estate investment trust; and acts as a liquor licensing holder.
