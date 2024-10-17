Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $90.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

