Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 434.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $331.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

