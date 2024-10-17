Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $331.00 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

