Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $199.84 and last traded at $198.33. Approximately 213,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $196.32.

Moog Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.16.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

