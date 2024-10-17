Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,898.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

