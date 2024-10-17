NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,338 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after acquiring an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

