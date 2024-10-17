NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,354 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Old Republic International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ORI opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

