NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW opened at $109.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

