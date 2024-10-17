NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 607 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Exelon by 49.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 201,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 66,287 shares during the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.3% during the third quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.