NBC Securities Inc. Buys 177 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 1,905.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,167,408.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

