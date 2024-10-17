NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

NYSE BOOT opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

