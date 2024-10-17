NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $162.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $165.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.89.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

