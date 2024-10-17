NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after acquiring an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after acquiring an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $129,075,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

