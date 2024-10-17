NBC Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

