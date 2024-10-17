NBC Securities Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 4,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

SharkNinja Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SN opened at $105.09 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

