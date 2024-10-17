NBC Securities Inc. Has $721,000 Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

