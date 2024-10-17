NBC Securities Inc. Has $781,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

