NBC Securities Inc. Has $856,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.00. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

