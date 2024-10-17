NBC Securities Inc. Has $863,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.6 %

PYPL opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

