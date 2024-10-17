NBC Securities Inc. Has $918,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 288,111 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

