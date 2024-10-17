NBC Securities Inc. Has $958,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

