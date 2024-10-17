NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,167,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.