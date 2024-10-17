NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,181,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,088,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 45,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $259.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

