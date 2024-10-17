NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $106.52 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

