NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Valaris by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 44.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Systrade AG acquired a new position in Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 23.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Valaris by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark downgraded Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

In related news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,237.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valaris news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,118.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,237.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

