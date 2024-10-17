NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 160.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,000.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,798 shares of company stock worth $6,310,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.