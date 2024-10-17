NBC Securities Inc. Sells 2,115 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,057,000 after buying an additional 1,219,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after buying an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 361,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 98.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 331,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

